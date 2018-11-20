Farm to Fork giveaway draws crowds to Jackson Medical Mall

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Medical Mall became a popular place to be Monday, thanks to an event that’s now in its seventh year. There were long lines for the annual ‘Farm to Fork’ Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.
Members enrolled in the CHIP and MississippiCAN programs got full Thanksgiving dinners, as well as recipes and health tips.
Kenisha Potter Stevenson is director of community outreach for United Healthcare Community Plan.
“So, this is provided through the United Healthcare Community Plan. We do provide it for our MississippiCAN and our Mississippi CHIP members, and we also have a partnership with the Alcorn State University extension program," said Potter. "We have done this for the past seven years. We do Farm to Fork across the summer and during the holiday. We go across the state and we provide the fresh produce along with the free turkey.”
The farm-fresh produce and turkey giveaways are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Members must show their United Healthcare member identification card at registration to receive one turkey and one bag of produce per household.
Mississippi ranked 50th in the nation for overall health, and more than 37 percent of Mississippi adults are considered obese.
Last year, the program distributed 1,200 turkeys, and as many bags of fresh produce across seven counties.
This year, the program plans to increase that number to 1,650.
