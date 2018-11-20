Egg Bowl Preview: Ole Miss

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - You don’t have to grow up in Mississippi to quickly understand and appreciate the significance of the Egg Bowl.
“We don’t have this kind of rival thing back home,” says Ole Miss senior quarterback, and Hawaii native, Jordan Ta’amu. “But I know it’s huge for the other guys around here. I know it’s huge for the coaches and the fans. If it’s huge to them, then it’s huge to me. So I’m going to treat it like I was raised in Mississippi.”
Matt Luke grew up cheering for Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. He then competed for the Rebels against the Bulldogs. Now, he’s the head coach of his alma mater.
“This is a special rivalry,” says Luke. “And what makes it special is the passion of both fan bases. People have a lot of pride in their schools, and that’s what makes it special. Ole Miss people, they love Ole Miss. They want to win. That’s the unique part of this rivalry.”
“Growing up in the state of Mississippi, it’s one game you look forward to,” says Ole Miss senior offensive lineman, and Petal native, Javon Patterson. “Whether it’s on Thanksgiving or if it’s on Saturday.”
Mohamed Sanogo isn’t from Mississippi, but can barely contain his excitement.
“It’s hard to explain,” says the Rebels sophomore linebacker. “You have to be in the position. But it’s a great feeling to see the game is coming. And as it gets closer, you get more excited. I just can’t wait for the game.”
