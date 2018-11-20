Court case of 1-year-old boy killed in Hurricane Florence continued to 2019

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The case of a mother who drove past barricades during Hurricane Florence and lost her son in floodwaters shortly after, is continued until 2019.
Dazia Lee, 20, was expected to appear in Union County Court Tuesday morning. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving through a closed highway, which officials say led to the death of her son, Kaiden.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Lee and her attorney were not in court Tuesday because they had agreed to continue the case to March 29.
For the first time since Kaiden’s death, the boy’s father is speaking publicly about what happened. Timothy Welch was in court for Dazia’s appearance.
He says he didn’t find out about Kaiden’s death until it was reported on the news.
“After she went to the press and did all her interviews, talked to everyone but me,” Welch said.
Later, Welch said she did come to his door to deliver the news.
“The only thing she could say was I’m sorry but Kaiden passed away,” Welch said.
Welch told WBTV he did not see his son often but was heartbroken to learn of his death.
“It was so joyous for him to be called mine and I actually got to raise,” Welch said. “For him to go through something so tragic, I never imagined it. It hurt me.”
He explained that he and Dazia were at odds over his involvement in Kaiden’s life and they no longer got along. Still, he knows she must be feeling the same emotions he is going through.
“I feel like she should be punished for it, but at the same time. It’s like no parent should ever have to deal with the loss of their child. So it’s more of on a 50/50 scale right now,” Welch said.
Lee is due back in court on March 26, 2019 for a probable cause hearing.
