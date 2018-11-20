CONSIDER THIS: Be Thankful

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Last week, we encouraged people to be more respectful and what better opportunity to put that into action than Thanksgiving.
If you talk to people who have traveled and lived in other countries, the vast majority will tell you how fortunate we are to live in the United States. Even with the issues we face, and the divisiveness happening across the political spectrum, this is still the greatest country on Earth.
There are times when things don’t go exactly as planned, sometimes it feels like a daily occurrence, but even in those challenging moments, all of us have reasons to be thankful. So, whether you’re spending time with family and friends, enjoying a relaxing day or braving the crowds on Black Friday, hold that comment that could start an argument, share a smile and show some kindness.
Remember, a thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, it’s the parent of all other virtues.
From all of us at WLBT... Happy Thanksgiving.
