'Can the Grease’: New campaign urges residents to properly dispose of FOG

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The way people get rid of fats, oils and grease contributes to the problems with backed up sewage and overflowing drains in the Capital City.
A new campaign urges you to help the city, and yourself, by properly disposing of everything from butter to bacon grease.
“Let’s keep the sewage inside the pipes by canning the grease,” said Jackson public works director Bob Miller.
Before you sit down to this year’s Thanksgiving feast, the City of Jackson wants the preparations to include properly disposing of fats, oils and grease, or FOG, by not pouring them down the sink.
The public works director unveiled the “Can the Grease Campaign” Monday.
He said FOG disposal in the trash will help curtail plumbing issues, reduce sewer repair costs and other maintenance issues.
"Continually pouring these substances down the drain can lead to a clogged drain or toilet with raw sewage backing up into your home or the surrounding environment," said Miller.
According to Miller, more than 50 percent of pipe blockages in the past three years were caused by fats, oil and grease being poured down drains.
An ordinance passed in April requires food service enterprises to comply with the proper disposal of fats, oils and grease. This applies to restaurants, schools, churches, nursing homes and other businesses.
The city will also be distributing plastic lids for the storage of FOG in cans.
“Pour used great into a can, cover it, refrigerate or freeze it, and repeat until the can is full, then throw the can away in the trash and reuse the lid,” added Miller.
The City of Jackson has produced a “Can the Grease” video with information on proper disposal, which will be posted to the city’s website and social media platforms.
