In year of Democratic hopes, GOP comes out on top in Florida

FILE- In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, file photo Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott speaks with his wife Ann by his side at an election watch party in Naples, Fla. Scott is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race. Official results posted by the state on Sunday, Nov. 18, showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally-required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (AP)