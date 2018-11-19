Warren Co. Sheriff’s Dept. responding to deadly wreck

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly wreck.
Sheriff Martin Pace says the wreck happened at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Henry Road.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, a young man died at the scene after his 2014 Ford Focus flipped several times and he was ejected from the car.
The man’s identity is being withheld at this time until his family is notified.
Police say speed and weather may have been a factor in the crash.
We are working to get details on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.