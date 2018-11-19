Two dead, three injured in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Two people are dead, three are injured after a crash in Rankin County early Monday morning.
According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, the wreck happened just before midnight on US-49, just 1/2 mile south of Star Road in Rankin County.
Cpl. Stewart says that a Dodge pick up pulling a trailer driving southbound ran into the back of a Mack dump truck that was also driving southbound.
The pickup truck overturned, blocking both southbound lanes and the dump truck came to stop in the southbound shoulder.
The jaws of life had to be used to extricate the four people in the Dodge pick up. Two of the people in the truck were taken to UMMC for their injuries and two died.
The driver of the dump truck was transported to UMMC with non life-threatening injuries.
Cpl. Stewart says this wreck is still being investigated and they will release identities once next of kin is notified.
We will continue to update this developing story.
