Moss Point man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

On the same day, FBI Safe Streets Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Easterling’s home and found ammunition, over 500 grams of marijuana brownies, 1.5 kilograms of marijuana, 833 grams of Fentanyl, 5 grams of heroin, and 99 pills made to look like oxycodone, but actually containing fentanyl and acetaminophen, a dangerous and sometimes deadly combination.