Jackson City Councilman responds to Senator Smith’s Statement with Unity Rally

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - In nine days Republican Senator Cindy Hyde Smith and Democrat Mike Espy will face off in a Senate runoff election.
Today, a Jackson city councilman held a unity rally to encourage people to get out and vote. The rally comes one week after controversial comments made by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Councilman Aaron Banks said they are still resonating with members of the Jackson community. But instead of feeling anger or resentment, they have decided that there is a better response. And that’s to vote.
“I was shocked. People said your surprised? Yes. I was,” said Professor Barron Banks.
We’re all in the same community. So it hurt all of us. And so I still stand on the principals of Martin Luther King junior, when it affects one it affects all," he said.
Professor Banks was one of the guest speakers at the Unity Rally organized by his son, Jackson City Councilman, Aaron Banks.
“The fact that you have a sitting US Senator that could talk about being on the front row of ANY hanging of ANY human life is deplorable in itself,” Councilman Banks.
Councilman Aaron Banks says his goal today was to inspire people to vote, to speak up and have a voice.
“This is your opportunity to help change the perception of Mississippi,” Banks said.
When asked why voting is so important Professor Banks recalled the first time he voted.
“At the age of 18. I’ll never forget when I walked in that day. There were federal registrars. Armed. There. To see to my safety that I would vote. I’ll never forget it,” he said.
There were many times in his life where words hurt him and sometimes he wasn't sure if he could get passed it. But he did.
“So if I change the way I was thinking and love people regardless of what they said to me, I think our senator ought to be able to understand that too,” Banks added.
As far as final messages...
“Let me say this to every millennial, to every young person out there. A Cindy Hyde Smith had to talk about sitting in the front row of a hanging while you’re living, now what are you going to do about it?” said Councilman Banks.
“Let’s spend that energy and money I’m trying to bring unity to Mississippi and unity to these United States,” added Professor Banks.
Voting day is November 27th.
