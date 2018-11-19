Hijab-wearing lawmaker takes seat in Bosnian Serb parliament

Bosnian Muslim politician Begija Smajic wearing a Muslim hijab head covering, attends an inaugural session of the Bosnian Serb parliament, in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. For the first time since Bosnia's ethnic war, a female politician Begija Smajic wearing Muslim dress has become a lawmaker in the parliament in the Serb half of the country. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic) (Radivoje Pavicic)