First Alert Forecast: scattered showers Monday; quiet, cool mid-week

MONDAY: A quiet start to your day will end with a chance for showers returning through the latter part of the day as a system pushes past the region. Expect skies to be variably cloudy with highs in the 60s for most, a few spots north of I-20 will stay in the upper 50s. Overnight, scattered showers will continue as lows drop into the lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Another system will swipe past the area along the I-10 corridor, bringing a chance for a shower or two for our southernmost counties. Otherwise, expect skies to become mostly sunny through the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure builds over the region for Wednesday, keeping the weather settled for most spots across the southeast for the busiest travel day of the year. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A system developing in the northern Gulf may bring a chance for showers south of I-20 for Thanksgiving. We’ll remain mild, in the 60s. A better chance of rain will come into the fold through late Friday and early Saturday. Cooler air returns by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.