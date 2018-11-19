First Alert Forecast: scattered showers Monday; quiet, cool mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure builds over the region for Wednesday, keeping the weather settled for most spots across the southeast for the busiest travel day of the year. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A system developing in the northern Gulf may bring a chance for showers south of I-20 for Thanksgiving. We’ll remain mild, in the 60s. A better chance of rain will come into the fold through late Friday and early Saturday. Cooler air returns by early next week.