Deputies: Mom charged with attempted murder after stabbing juvenile who was fighting her daughter

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing a juvenile that was fighting with her daughter.
Ramiah Ivey McClam, 33, of Dillon, is charged with attempted murder.
According to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to McNeil Street Sunday in reference to a fight. When law enforcement arrived on scene, deputies learned there was a fight between juveniles. The mother of one of the minors became involved and reportedly stabbed the juvenile that was fighting her daughter, the release states.
The juvenile, who is 14-years-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McClam is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
