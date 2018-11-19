Brown, Simmons headline Conerly nominees

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown and Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons headline the nominees for the 2018 Conerly Trophy.
The Conerly, given each year to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate football player, will be awarded Tuesday, November 27th at a ceremony at the Country Club of Jackson.
Deuce McAllister, the recipient of the 1999 Conerly Trophy, will serve as the night’s keynote speaker.
A nominee, chosen by the team’s coaching staff, is selected each year from each of Mississippi’s 10 four-year football-playing universities. Joining Brown and Simmons as nominees this year are Mississippi College’s Tiberias Lampkin, Alcorn State’s Noah Johnson, Delta State’s Patrick Shegog, Southern Miss' Quez Watkins, Mississippi Valley State’s Booker Chambers, Jackson State’s Christian Jacqumein, Belhaven’s Denarrius Noel, and Millsaps' Chandler Coleman.
Fan voting accounts for 10% of the vote. Fans can vote for their choice as the Conerly Trophy winner here.
Brown could join Eli Manning and Dak Prescott as only the third two-winner recipient of the Conerly Trophy.
The Kent Hull Trophy will also be presented that night to the state’s top collegiate offensive lineman.
