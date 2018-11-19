Biloxi man gets 17 ½ years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearm

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -35-year-old Julio Chantello Williams, of Biloxi, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to a total of 211 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Williams received the maximum of 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 211 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The sentences will run concurrently.
Williams was also ordered to pay fines totaling $8,000.
In August 2017, Gulfport police foot patrol checked a parked car with loud music to find Williams with a handgun and marijuana in his lap. Three months later in November 2017, Williams was hit by a car while walking. Biloxi Police found a handgun on the windshield of the car and 16 grams of methamphetamine in Williams’s pocket. Later in November and December of 2017, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations made undercover buys of methamphetamine from Williams.
Williams has prior state convictions for auto burglary, possession of controlled substances and two counts of transfer of controlled substances.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Gulfport Police, Biloxi Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.
