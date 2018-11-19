Biloxi man gets 17 ½ years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearm

In August 2017, Gulfport police foot patrol checked a parked car with loud music to find Williams with a handgun and marijuana in his lap. Three months later in November 2017, Williams was hit by a car while walking. Biloxi Police found a handgun on the windshield of the car and 16 grams of methamphetamine in Williams’s pocket. Later in November and December of 2017, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations made undercover buys of methamphetamine from Williams.