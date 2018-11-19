Betters beware: Bulldogs are Egg Bowl favorites

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - For the first time, Mississippians can legally wager on the Egg Bowl. And Las Vegas says the Bulldogs are no underdogs.
Mississippi State are listed as 9.5-point favorites over arch rival Ole Miss, as sports books begin to release betting spreads for this week’s action of college football.
Ole Miss won last year’s Egg Bowl, 31-28, as double-digit underdogs. The Rebels have won three of the last four in the “Battle for the Golden Egg”.
The 115th meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is Thursday night in Oxford.
