Pearl Pirate “Benny” hit by van while riding his bike

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - According to the Pearl police department, Pearl Pirate “Benny” was struck while riding his bike around 6:00 p.m. Saturday near 2527 Old Brandon Road.
He is responsive and his injuries are non-life threatening. Benny was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Benny was able to tell police that a “blue van with glass panels on the back doors” ran into him while he was on his bike.
He said after he was hit, the van sped off going east on Old Brandon Road.
If you have any information on the identity or location of the van, please call the Pearl Police Department at 601.939.7000.
Please also be ready to help us get Benny’s ride back up and going soon.
