Ole Miss AD responds to controversial finish vs. Vanderbilt

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Ole Miss fans wanted answers after A.J. Brown’s touchdown catch was overturned by instant replay in overtime of Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt. So did Ross Bjork.
The Ole Miss athletic director took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to say he had been in contact with the SEC office. An apparent A.J. Brown touchdown catch in overtime was overturned following an instant replay review, and the Rebels fell to the Commodores, 36-29
Bjork’s Twitter post said he had been in communication with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Saturday night and Sunday.
“As Coach (Matt) Luke stated last night, we believe AJ landed in the end zone with possession of the ball and have communicated that we view the play differently,” posted Bjork.
Ole Miss' season concludes on Thanksgiving when they host Mississippi State.
