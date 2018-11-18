8 families displaced after Clinton apartment fire

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Eight families are now without a home after an apartment complex caught fire in Clinton.
According to the City of Clinton facebook page, the fire department responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. at Hunter Oaks Apartments.
The Clinton Fire Department has called the Red Cross to help the families displaced and the apartment owners are putting the families in other units owned by the company.
If you want to help these families, please contact the Red Cross or 4 C’s.
