Dry and Pleasant Sunday

Chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s along with patchy areas of fog. Another nice afternoon featuring more sun than clouds and highs in the 60s. Showers arrive Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Another system arrives by the end of this week; based on the latest model data, the better chance for rain holds off until Friday, leaving us dry for Thanksgiving. That is subject to change, so check back with us as forecast confidence increases.
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
