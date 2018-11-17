64-yr-old man missing from Edwards found dead; two suspects in custody

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with U.S. Marshals, located what is believed to be the body of 64-year-old Richard Cooper, late Friday night at an abandoned house on Brown Street in Jackson.
Family members reported Cooper missing in October after he hadn’t been seen or heard from for several days.
His daughter, Demetrice Ross, spoke exclusively with WLBT almost two weeks ago, stating that after she began her own investigation, her findings led her to believe that her father was dead.
Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Sierra Winston was arrested last week and Mackenzie Corey Stuckey was arrested Friday evening, at an abandoned house on Gunda Street in south Jackson, in connection to his murder.
Stuckey faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and auto theft. Winston faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and forgery.
The two are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
