Wolves beat Blazers for 3rd straight win since Butler trade

Timberwolves: F Anthony Tolliver didn't play for the second straight game. He told local media Friday that coach Tom Thibodeau didn't talk to him about not playing in Wednesday night's win against New Orleans. Thibodeau, known for playing with a short bench, defended the decision to not play the usually reliable veteran. "If you try to play too many then everyone plays poorly. So you try to make a decision, you gather information and it usually works out. You're going to need everyone over the course of the year."