Warmer, Pleasant Weekend

A beautiful weekend ahead! After several cold days, warmer, pleasant weather returns. Starting out in the 30s this morning, but warming quickly to the 60s later today under lots of sunshine. Another dry, seasonably pleasant day Sunday with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. We remain dry through Monday, followed by the chance for showers Tuesday.
For Thanksgiving, a few showers are possible, but at this point we are not expecting a widespread, all day type of rain.
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
