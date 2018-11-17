Virtual reality could come to JSU classrooms

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Virtual reality demonstrations at JSU are a new learning tool.
JSU students and faculty experience virtual reality for applications from engineering to health. Two Mississippi companies introduced the technology to Jackson State University students in fields from health to science and engineering.
“They should actually put these inside the classroom,” said freshman Cameron Wilborn.
The Biomedical Engineering major experienced calculus through virtual reality during his class at JSU. He sees this as the future of learning.
"Some people are visual learners," said Wilborn. "So putting things into perspective where you get to see it right in front of you and you actually get a hands on experience helps you learn better".
Friday was the second day of virtual reality sessions, giving students computer generated 3D experiences. Two companies are partnering to introduce some of these students to their first virtual reality experience.
Lobaki, the company which recently relocated from Clarksdale to Jackson developed virtual reality academies that introduce the academic applications.
One allows you to enter the body.
“An experience called The Body VR is where we shrink you down and you go into the blood stream and then you go through the cellular wall all the way down to the nucleus level and you’re dealing with bacteria, viruses and you get to meet a mitochondria up close and personal,” said Lobaki founder Vince Jordan.
The Global Training Institute or GTI is based in Canton and does simulation training for health care, law enforcement and government defense.
"We'd like to encourage other businesses to get involved with virtual reality to see the ways that they can use that to offer training and education into the public or to give the public the opportunities within the workforce that they haven't had before," said GTI partner Will Moon.
The university hopes to purchase the technology which can be used in disciplines from the College of Science, Engineering and Technology to Public Health and beyond.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.