Circuit Clerks’ offices now open for run-off election absentee voting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Circuit Clerks' offices are now open for run-off election absentee voting.
The offices will be open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The deadline is 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 24.
The run-off election absentee ballot by mail deadline is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 26.
Circuit Clerks’ offices must be in actual receipt of absentee ballots returned by mail for ballots to be counted.
For more election information, visit Y’all Vote or call the Elections Division Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
