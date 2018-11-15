UPDATE: Family visiting church when mother was killed during carjacking in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say a woman was killed during a carjacking Thursday afternoon when the suspects ran her over with her own car.
The incident involved a family of four who dropped off a donation and were painting at a Cleveland church.
Their minivan was parked outside, when two suspects jumped in and stole it. The mother and father both tried to intervene, and in the struggle, the 33-year-old woman was struck by the car.
She died on scene on Archwood Avenue.
The children were not hurt. The suspects fled the scene in the stolen car, then ditched it on Denison Avenue. One man was initially detained, but police determined he was not involved in the deadly carjacking.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing details.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.