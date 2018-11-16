Tree House Banquet Hall reopens after shooting incident

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says The Tree House Banquet Hall is back open after a shooting incident at a party.
Mayor Flaggs says the city closed the hall Sunday morning. It is now reopened under certain terms.
Owners and the mayor agreed to add cameras to the property, and set an age limit at 25.
Staff must check all identification at the door for night time events.
All events must end at 2:00 a.m., with the lights on at 1:45 a.m.
There must be two security guards per 100 people at all events.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.