thursday evening weather forecast

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Clear skies tonight with light winds, means frost is likely with low temperatures near freezing by morning. Despite sunshine today, highs were only around 50 degrees. That’s still above 15 to 20 degrees below normal. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, just like today, over the next 7 days. Highs will be in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s. Average high this time of year is 68 and the average low is 44. West wind tonight at 5mph and southwest at the same speed Friday. Friday night football will be chilly and dry with temperatures in the 40s. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 4:59pm.