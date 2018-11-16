Three arrested for stealing AT&T ables

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Three people were arrested in Jackson Thursday for stealing copper cables from AT&T poles in the area valued at a loss of more than $225,000 to the company, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
Jackson residents Jon-Phillips Cote, 25, and Cynthia Ford, 45, and Madison resident Chance Joiner, 33, were arrested at Metal Processors by investigators with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and Cyber Crime Unit. They were each charged with one felony count of grand larceny and booked in the Hinds County Jail.
If convicted, they each face 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case was investigated by Lee McDivitt and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Patrick Beasley, both with the AG’s Consumer Protection Division.
