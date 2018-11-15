Third autopsy results show ‘non-accidental’ damage to boy found dead in rolled up in gym mat

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - WALB has obtained autopsy results of the third autopsy done on Kendrick “K.J." Johnson.
In what appears to be an addendum to the second autopsy report, done in June of 2013, it was determined Johnson’s cause of death was non-accidental blunt force trauma to his right neck and right thorax, which is the body cavity between the neck and abdomen.
The third autopsy also contradicts the findings of the first autopsy, which determined the cause of death as positional asphyxia.
Members of Johnson’s family protested the original autopsy findings, believing he was murdered.
Johnson’s body was exhumed for the second time for the third autopsy in June.
Johnson’s body was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes County High School in January 2013.
This is a developing story and WALB will update as more information becomes available.
