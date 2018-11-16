Silver Alert issued for missing Clinton 19-year-old

19-year-old Jaslyn Ball was last seen on Alexander Road in Bolton

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Jaselyn Trenelle Ball of Clinton. Source: MDPS
By Waverly McCarthy | November 15, 2018 at 8:09 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 8:09 PM

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Jaselyn Trenelle Ball of Clinton.

She is described as a black woman, five feet tall, weighing 125 pounds with long black hair in bun and brown eyes.

She has was last seen wearing a pink jacket and carrying a brown backpack, red duffel bag and dollar general bags.

She was last seen Thursday, about 4:00 p.m., walking in the vicinity of the 3000 block of Alexander Road in Bolton.

Family members say Jaselyn suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jaselyn Trenelle Ball contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

