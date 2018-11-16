Northwest Rankin takes on Madison Central in Game of the Week

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - This week’s game of the week is a rematch between two 6A Region 2 foes. Northwest Rankin (11-1) welcomes Madison Central (9-3) for the second round of the playoffs.
When the Cougars and the Jaguars faced in October, Northwest slid by with a 32-28 win. The Cougars are now focused on fixing their mistakes from round one to be perfect this week against the Jags.
“We didn’t do a real good job of running the football at all,” Northwest Rankin Head Coach Toby Collums said. “We want to sustain some drives and put some drives together to keep our defense off the field. I think our defense played a lot that night.”
Northwest Rankin senior quarterback Jamari Jones took responsibility for the Cougars’ mistakes.
“I was misreading coverages and we ran the wrong plays at times,” Jones said. “The quarterback and receiver weren’t on the same page and we missed a lot of blocks offensively so we just have to capitalize on the things they give us this Friday.”
The Cougars haven’t gotten to the second round of the playoffs since 2011, so they’re excited to have a chance to keep playing.
“We always live up to the big moments,” Northwest Rankin senior linebacker Harrison Tharpe said. “It’s just another game for us Friday.”
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Northwest Rankin High School.
