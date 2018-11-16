Metro schools without heat as temperatures drop

METRO JACKSON AREA, MS (WLBT) - Students at metro area schools arrived to cold classrooms as heating units failed to work during a cold snap.
Parents of students at Northwest Rankin High School contacted WLBT this week and said the heat was out in several classrooms.
WLBT contacted the school district who said when the heat was turned on for the first time this year, three units went down -- meaning no heat for students in three of the classrooms.
Those kids were moved to other parts of the school where the heat was working.
The district has 28 schools and 2,500 HVAC units and say maintaining them is a big job.
Shane Sanders, an Assistant Superintendent with the district said,
“We’ve got several teams of our guys that work on those units," said Shane Sanders, Assistant Superintendent with the Rankin County School District. "Anytime we need additional help, we’ll call in some of our vendors but we always try to make accommodations for those classes, students, teachers that don’t have heat in those buildings.”
Students at Wingfield High School are also struggling to keep warm in the classroom.
“There has been a temporary mechanical heating failure at Wingfield High School,” said Jackson Public School District spokesman Sherwin Johnson. “JPS facilities and maintenance staff have been dispatched to the school and are working to resolve the problem.”
JPS officials say there were six classrooms effected and students were moved to where there was heat.
At the end of the school day, they said heat had been restored to the majority of the building.
