Friday Night Football Week 14: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
A rivalry renewed in the playoffs for the WLBT Game of the Week and the winner moves on to the 6A North State Championship game. Rachel Richlinski and Chuck Stinson will be live at Northwest Rankin as the Cougars take on the Madison Central Jaguars in a rematch from earlier in the season.
Mike Sands and Jon Wiener will be live at Mississippi College as Jackson Prep takes on MRA for the MAIS AAAA-D2 State Championship. Jackson Prep has won the last six state titles but are coming in to this game as the #2 seed.
MRA defeated Prep in the regular season and the Jackson Patriots are looking for revenge.
Another metro area rematch takes place in Brandon tonight. It’s the “Rankin County Super Bowl” pt. II. The defending 6A State Champion Pearl Pirates will look for revenge against the Brandon Bulldogs.
- Madison Central vs. Northwest Rankin
- Pearl vs. Brandon
- Jackson Prep vs. Madison Ridgeland Academy
- Olive Branch vs. Holmes County
- Eupora vs. Scott Central
- Columbia vs. Jefferson Davis County
- Taylorsville vs. Collins
- Poplarville vs. South Pike
The Mississippi Association of Independent Schools is hosting their championship games tonight and throughout this weekend. You can find scores, highlights and post game reaction from those games here.
This story will be updated with scores and post game reaction following the WLBT End Zone at 10:00 p.m.
