Former State Trooper dead after shooting west Alabama DA Greg Griggers

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WBRC) - A former Alabama State Trooper was shot dead by police after authorities say he shot west Alabama District Attorney Greg Griggers in the face Thursday afternoon.
The former state trooper is identified as Steve Smith. He was shot and killed by a Demopolis police officer after the incident between Smith and Griggers.
Griggers was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. He is the District Attorney in charge of Marengo, Greene, and Sumter counties.
The incident happened near a school in Demopolis close to Griggers' office. The school was placed on a lockdown during and after the incident.
No word yet from authorities about a motive or what may have prompted the shooting.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town released the following statement after learning of the shooting: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg and his family. District Attorney Griggers is a dedicated public servant and an honorable man. This serves as yet another reminder of the perils and dangers that law enforcement at every level face daily.”
Smith was a suspect in the 1996 shooting of the Livingston home of Circuit Judge Eddie Hardaway.
On February 23, 1996, police said an unidentified person fired two shots into Hardaway’s home. No one was hurt in the incident.
Smith was questioned by investigators, but wasn’t arrested or detained. Smith was fired from his job as a trooper in July 1996 for publicly criticizing investigators looking into the shooting.
In a WBRC story from February 1997, an assistant state Attorney General said a grand jury was still investigating the shooting, but was on a one-year recess.
WBRC has found no record that grand jury ever took any action in the case and calls to Judge Hardaway and the Attorney General’s office have not been returned.
Smith also ran for Sumter County Sheriff in 1998. He lost to then-Sheriff Johnny Hatter.
