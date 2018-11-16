First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm weekend ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: Into next week, a few weak systems may bring a chance for a shower or two Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will roll back a few degrees, into the lower 60s amid partly cloudy skies. As you start planning your mid-week travel plans, our weather will likely be quiet. A weak front will push in by Wednesday, leveling off highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s before warming back up into the middle 60s by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday.