First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Another chilly start to the morning with temperatures near freezing. Sunshine will push temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday night plans should have no issues as quiet weather prevails. Expect mostly clear skies as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The weekend looks great for any activities you may have planned. Expect both Saturday and Sunday to feature mostly to partly sunny skies - highs will push into the middle to upper 60s both days. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Into next week, a few weak systems may bring a chance for a shower or two Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will roll back a few degrees, into the lower 60s amid partly cloudy skies. As you start planning your mid-week travel plans, our weather will likely be quiet. A weak front will push in by Wednesday, leveling off highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s before warming back up into the middle 60s by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.