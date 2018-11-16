Brandon Lady Bulldogs volleyball team recognized

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A big congratulations to the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team from Brandon High School!
They are back-to-back state champions, winning last year, and then again this year, edging out DeSoto Central on October 27.
On Thursday morning, the entire team was recognized by the Rankin County Board of Supervisors. In addition, three of the girls have signed on to play college ball next year.
Callie Minshew is headed to Mississippi State University; Lashundria Chatman will move on to Alcorn State University; and Kate Bass will utilize her skills at Mississippi College.
Head coach Kelsa Walker couldn’t be more proud of her outstanding scholar athletes. The team has an overall GPA of 3.752.
