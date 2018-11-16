Bama fan with Down Syndrome gets best gift ever

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - So what if Alabama is more than a 50-point favorite to beat The Citadel? That doesn’t matter to die-hard Tide fans, especially one in particular.
Eddie Shaddix is 56 years old and has been a Tide fan for more than 40 years. However, the Cullman resident who has Down Syndrome has never seen the Tide play an actual game in person. Until Saturday that is.
A promise made nearly a year ago is finally going to happen. But that is only part of the story. Eddie’s chance to see Bama in person is based on a promise, love and family!
