Authorities make arrests in drug bust at local McDonald’s

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Authorities were previously on scene of a drug bust happening in the parking lot of the McDonald’s located on Highway 80 at Ellis Avenue.
Methamphetamine, codeine, marijuana, paraphernalia cash has been confiscated at this time. Some prescription drugs were also being distributed illegally.
“This wasn’t just ‘hey meet me up here and do one sell real quick,'" the officer said. “We watched multiple people come in and actually purchase different types of narcotics.”
Two men have been arrested, one of them who was wearing an ankle bracelet. Two others, who have been identified as the customers, were also questioned and will be charged.
The distributors are facing charges of possession with intent for methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycontin, and marijuana.
When asked what lesson was to be learned about all of this, the officer said, “Sheriff Mason is not going to put up with this, and we will continue to come out here and catch every single one of them. Not just the dealers, but the customers are coming from different counties to purchase this.”
