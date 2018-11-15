Mississippi Delta preps for winter weather in November

ROLLING FORK, MS (WLBT) - Much of the Mississippi Delta was put under a winter weather advisory for the chance of frozen precipitation through Thursday.
In Rolling Fork, MDOT road crews were out in force sanding bridges in preparation for any weather that could create ice. Snow that did fall Wednesday morning was quickly melted as daytime temperatures rose above freezing.
Sharkey County officials say they have been monitoring the weather and road conditions.
The good news is that there were no weather related accidents on roads throughout the county.
Sheriff Lindsey Adams Jr. and county E.M.A. Director James Ross both said they had been watching the weather and the roads. Ross said he even drove all the way to Greenville and that “everything was passable”.
Just south, in the town of Carey, city officials were preparing to wrap pipes at the city water treatment plant.
City clerk Verna Gibbs said they also planned to install heaters on the town’s water tower.
With temperatures expected to drop below freezing Wednesday night, they are making sure water keeps flowing to this town of just over 400 residents -- a part of Mississippi that rarely sees a winter this early in the year.
