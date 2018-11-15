HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local teams compete in MAIS State Championships

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
The Mississippi Association of Independent Schools is hosting the state football championships this weekend.
- #1 Tallulah Academy vs. Manchester Academy - November 17th at Jackson Academy 11:00 a.m.
- #1 Tunica Academy vs. #2 Union Christian Academy - November 15th at Jackson Academy 6:30 p.m.
- #1 St. Joseph vs. #7 Centreville Academy - November 17th at Jackson Academy 2:30 p.m.
- #1 Indianola Academy vs. #14 ACCS - November 17th at Jackson Academy 6:30 p.m.
- #1 MRA vs. #2 Jackson Prep - November 16th at Mississippi College 6:00 p.m.
- #1 Lamar School vs. #3 Simpson Academy - November 15th at Jackson Academy 2:30 p.m.
To see the full bracket, click here.
We will have full highlights and reaction from these games throughout the weekend.
