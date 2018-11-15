Local shelters rush to find blankets and warm clothing for homeless after sudden plunge in temperatures

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday night and like the night before, the area homeless are searching for a warm place to stay.
Local shelters are rushing to make accommodations with the sudden drop in temperatures.
“This is gonna be great, like warm weather gear,” said Stewpot Executive Director Jill Buckley as she looked through bags of donated clothing.
One day after the Operation Center opened as an emergency shelter, coats that had been dropped off Wednesday were gone.
They were given to the homeless and people who seek help from their three shelters.
When temperatures dropped Tuesday, many without a warm place to sleep crowded into the Opportunity Shelter in search of a bed for the night, but others came with a request for blankets and clothing.
"We also had a lot of people come to us yesterday who were looking for cold weather gear for coats and gloves and hats and just something warm to drink like coffee," said Buckley.
There are an estimated 1,000 people living on the streets of Jackson, including women and children.
At Matt's House, the women's shelter in Jackson, sleeping bags were placed on the floor Tuesday night to house the overflow.
“Last night, we had an unusual number of women and children who were needing shelter,” added the charity’s executive director. “We figured out a way to open up a few beds to accommodate anyone else who might need to have shelter for a couple of nights."
Stewpot is hoping the public will help them with contributions of blankets, coats, gloves and cold weather gear.
They would also appreciate donations of coffee, creamer, sugar, fruit and breakfast foods for the Opportunity Center, which serves as the emergency shelter.
