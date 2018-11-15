60 JPD officers now equipped with body cameras

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Christmas comes early for the Jackson Police department. The Capital City’s finest are announcing a new tool to help with security and protect officers in the metro.
60 police officers are now wearing the first batch of body cameras. Police Chief James Davis hopes this will protect his officers in the future, and also show the full story of crime in the Capital City.
It will feed the live recording to JPD and evidence.com in a cloud based system, showing the officer’s point of view.
“We’ll be able to tell the story of any action that a police officer, Jackson police officers take in this line of duty," said Davis. “So I’m excited about that. The officers are excited about that."
Each kit comes with magnetic mounts, a phone to record and the Axon body camera. This is all meant to protect officers and be more open to the public in the future.
“It means we’re being transparent with the citizens and when officers are going out here, we’ll be able to show our professionalism in case we’re questioned about out action," said Davis. "It’s another way of telling our story.”
Nothing is set in stone, yet. This is a 30 day trial with Axon to see if JPD will retain their services.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.