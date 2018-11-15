First Alert Forecast: brighter, milder days ahead

THURSDAY: After several gloomy days, sunshine finally returns to the skies – but expect the morning to start off cold. All of central Mississippi will be in the freezer, in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few patches of lingering mist or drizzle are possible, leading to freezing drizzle concerns for the morning commute. Gradually, temperatures will rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect another chilly night, under clear skies, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.