First Alert Forecast: brighter, milder days ahead

THURSDAY: After several gloomy days, sunshine finally returns to the skies – but expect the morning to start off cold. All of central Mississippi will be in the freezer, in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few patches of lingering mist or drizzle are possible, leading to freezing drizzle concerns for the morning commute. Gradually, temperatures will rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect another chilly night, under clear skies, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
FRIDAY: Nothing but sunshine is expected to round the work week – expect temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s after starting near freezing. Quiet weather prevails overnight as lows drop into the middle to upper 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of quiet weather will continue into the weekend. After starting off in the 30s for most Saturday morning, we’ll rebound nicely with sunshine and highs pushing into the lower to middle 60s. We’ll stay mild Sunday with bright skies; middle 60s expected. A few weak systems may offer a chance for a shower or two heading into next week – highs will run generally in the 60s, heading toward Thanksgiving.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
