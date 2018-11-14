22-year-old shot to death on Teresa Dr.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a 22-year-old man arrived at an area hospital.
According to Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes, shortly before 2:00 am, officers responded for a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot injuries, who had been driven to the hospital by private vehicle. Officers later learned that the victim died from his injuries not long after.
Motive and suspect information is not known, however, the incident is believed to have occurred in the 2600 block of Teresa Drive.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
