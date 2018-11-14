Willie Cory Godbolt appears in court for status hearing

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - It’s been over 17 months since Willie Cory Godbolt was accused of going on a deadly rampage, killing eight people in shootings that spanned from Bogue Chitto to Brookhaven.
Since then, Godbolt has sat behind bars as the investigation into the crimes continues.
Godbolt was in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday, but remained silent and let his attorneys speak on his behalf during a status hearing of his upcoming capital murder trial.
He was led into court in shackles, noticeably thinner since his arrest in May of 2017.
His attorney Alison Steiner told the judge that no mental evaluation has been conducted on Godbolt at this time.
Steiner also said she expects to file a change of venue motion in the future for his trial.
Judge David Strong told the attorneys he wanted to speed up the legal process and get to the trial.
Prosecutors informed the judge that all of the autopsies of the victims are now complete.
“All discoveries on behalf of the state has been completed," said Brendon Adams, an assistant district attorney. “I think there have been some issues between his counsel as to who had what everything has been turned over.”
Judge Strong said he anticipated a trial date a few months after their last motion hearing. Godbolt will be back in court for that on February 22, 2019.
WLBT learned on Tuesday that there will likely be one trial for the charges Godbolt faces.
Family members of the eight victims were in court, but reserved their comments as they continue to wait for justice and closure.
