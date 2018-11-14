MDOT warns of icy roads and bridges in several counties

SCOTT, MS (WLBT) - As temperatures touch below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, snow flurries began to fall in a few places in Mississippi.
MDOT is reporting that there is ice on roads and bridges in Bolivar, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey and Washington Counties.
They ask drivers to use extreme caution if driving on these highways.
For the latest road conditions, you can visit MDOT’s website.
Greenville, Mississippi is getting a few flurries. The National Weather Service posted a picture on Twitter showing snow on top of a truck just north of Greenville.
They also shared a picture of snow on the Mississippi River Bridge in Greenville.
