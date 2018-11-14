Vicksburg mayor temporarily shuts down venue after weekend shooting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is cracking down on businesses to make sure they have a detailed security plan.
This comes after a weekend shooting at a popular venue in the central part of town.
“We have a city that is zero tolerance when it comes to crime,” said Mayor George Flaggs.
Mayor Flaggs has temporarily shut down Tree House Banquet Hall on Cherry Road.
According to the mayor, there was a fight inside the building Saturday night. Security broke up the fight, and those involved were then put out of the venue.
That’s when shots were fired outside the building.
“We have a policy in the city that if your establishment has any type of firearm on the property and shots are fired, we close you down until you can get a memorandum of understanding with the city that you provide adequate security or improve your current security,” said Mayor Flaggs.
The mayor says this is not the first time the city has had to take this aggressive step to keep residents safe.
“This is around the fourth time," he added. “We want the public to always feel safe when they come to Vicksburg and we hold the establishments and owners responsible for their properties.”
Lieutenant Johnnie Edwards with the Vicksburg Police Department agrees.
“Although police do a good job of patrolling these clubs, restaurants and all areas of the city, we can’t be everywhere all the time," he said. "We welcome that businesses take action.”
Three on your side reached out to the owner of the venue, who claims there was security inside and outside the building over the weekend. The owner says police were also notified.
“The owners have agreed to meet with me tomorrow, so they can better secure their place and so people can go back,” said Mayor Flaggs.
