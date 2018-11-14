Suspect in pursuit and assault on a law enforcement officer gets $35,000 bond in Rankin County Court

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Bond was set at $35,000 Tuesday for 36-year-old Jason Lee Dennis in Rankin County Court.
On November 7, a Rankin County Sheriff’s Interdiction Deputy was on routine patrol on Interstate 20. At approximately 11:00 p.m. the deputy attempted to stop a Ford F-150 pickup for improper equipment. When the deputy ran the tag, it came back as a stolen vehicle.
The suspect failed to stop for the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and continued west on Interstate 20. The vehicle took exit 68 and went south on Highway 43. When the vehicle neared the Crossroads Community, the suspect struck a deputy’s vehicle.
Deputies were able to deploy “spike strips” ahead of the vehicle on Hwy. 43 which the vehicle did run over. After running over the strips, the suspect attempted to make a U-turn almost striking deputies who were on foot.
The vehicle came to a stop at Crossroad Church where the suspect exited the vehicle and ran away on foot. Deputies chased the suspect and when they caught him he began to physically fight the deputies.
The deputies subdued the suspect and transported him to the Rankin County Jail.
The suspect was identified as Jason Lee Dennis. Dennis is charged with improper equipment, felony fleeing, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.
