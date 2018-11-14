As many as 9 SEC schools could have 1st-round draft picks

Kentucky hasn't had a player taken in the past two drafts with the Wildcats' most recent draft pick coming when Josh Forrest was selected by the Rams in the sixth round in 2016. Their drought should end this year with outside linebacker Josh Allen expected to be chosen in the first round. If he is, it will give the Wildcats a first-round pick for the first time since Bud Dupree was selected by the Steelers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft.